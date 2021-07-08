‘Jane by Charlotte’ Review: Jane Birkin’s Daughter Doodles a Hazy Sketch of Her Famous Mom (Di giovedì 8 luglio 2021) I don’t know about you, but expectations have a way of interfering with my enjoyment of a film, so I try my best to set them aside and approach each new movie with an open mind. Still, I must confess that as soon as the 2021 Cannes Film Festival lineup was announced, one selection set my imagination racing: the directorial debut of daring actor Charlotte Gainsbourg, “Jane by Charlotte,” where the Jane in question was her mother, Jane Birkin. The film’s title was an enticement — a clear homage to “Jane B. by Agnès V.,” a playful postmodern essay-film by the late, great Agnès Varda, in which the two women conspire to ...Leggi su cityroma
