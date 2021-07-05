More than 170 | 000 students across the world receive IB results

Assiderate sul Monte Rosa: Due donne morte bloccate dal maltempoJacob Clynick moure a 13 anni dopo la seconda dose di Pfizer Evoluzione e Prospettive del Fintech in ItaliaPosizioni Aperte : un ottimo strumento per la tua ricerca di lavoro Pressione bassa: consigli e rimedi per affrontare l’estateLe startup innovative: cosa sono, regime e attivitàAl Bano Carrisi : l'ultimo doloroso stop a Budapest Covid- 19 Variante Delta : Il contagio avviene in 5-10 secondiOmicidio di Chiara Gualzetti : La ragazza trovata morta a Monteveglio ...Smart home, il mercato italiano oltre il miliardo nel 2023Ultime Blog

 Tomorrow, July 6, More than 170,000 students across the world will have received their International Baccalaureate (IB) Diploma Programme (DP), and Career-related Programme (CP) results from the May 2021 examination session. The IB is incredibly proud of our new Diploma Programme and Career-related Programme graduates who persevered throughout the COVID-19 pandemic and reached this milestone. This could not have been accomplished without the IB community's unwavering commitment and support. Olli-Pekka Heinonen, Director General of ...
