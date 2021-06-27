Wonder Boy: Ash in Monster World esce su PC Steam il 29 giugnoSequestro Nonna Vincenza : tutelare dipendentiTHE SIMS 4 SI PRENDE IL PALCOSCENICO CON CON SIMS SESSIONLa Stagione 5: In Deep Water di Call of Duty Mobile arriva il 29 ...Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2 è ora disponibile su Nintendo SwitchGTA Online - 7 nuove arene e ricompense triple per Scia mortaleMicrosoft annuncia Windows 11Apex Legends - Evento collezione Genesi - Il trailerMario Golf: Super Rush conquista la campionessa di golf Lucrezia ...Urban Trial Tricky - Insane Combos!Ultime Blog

Downtown L A 's First Talkie Theater Becomes a Spectacular Apple Store | and Preservationists Are Talking It Up

Downtown First
One of Downtown Los Angeles' landmark clock towers, the one atop the 1927 Tower Theatre, is no longer ...

Downtown L.A.’s First Talkie Theater Becomes a Spectacular Apple Store, and Preservationists Are Talking It Up (Di domenica 27 giugno 2021) One of Downtown Los Angeles’ landmark clock towers, the one atop the 1927 Tower Theatre, is no longer right just twice a day. More significantly, the landmark Theater below it at 8th and Broadway is no longer the near-exclusive habitue of pigeons, ghosts and David Lynch (who’d used it for a spooky “Mulholland Drive” location shoot). After years of extensive renovation, the 94-year-old venue is now a spanking new Apple Store, and the sensitive but Spectacular redesign is drawing plaudits from the local community of historic Preservationists, as well as proving a draw to opening-week ...
