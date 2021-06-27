Downtown L A ’s First Talkie Theater Becomes a Spectacular Apple Store | and Preservationists Are Talking It Up

Leggi su cityroma

(Di domenica 27 giugno 2021) One ofLos Angeles’ landmark clock towers, the one atop the 1927 Tower Theatre, is no longer right just twice a day. More significantly, the landmarkbelow it at 8th and Broadway is no longer the near-exclusive habitue of pigeons, ghosts and David Lynch (who’d used it for a spooky “Mulholland Drive” location shoot). After years of extensive renovation, the 94-year-old venue is now a spanking new, and the sensitive butredesign is drawing plaudits from the local community of historic, as well as proving a draw to opening-week ...