Secondo l’ex Online Gameplay Director di Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy, il gioco di Eidos aveva una ...

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy aveva una modalità multiplayer, ma è stata cancellata – Notizia – PS5Videogiochi per PC e console | Multiplayer.it (Di sabato 26 giugno 2021) Secondo l’ex Online Gameplay Director di Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy, il gioco di Eidos aveva una modalità Multiplayer, ma è stata cancellata.. Secondo Simon Larouche, l’ex Online Gameplay Director di Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy, il gioco di Eidos dedicato ai Guardiani della Galassia aveva anche una modalità Multiplayer. modalità che è stata cancellata in seguito ...
