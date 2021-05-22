Box Office | ‘F9’ Zooming to Huge $160 Million-Plus Debut Overseas

(Di sabato 22 maggio 2021) “F9,” the ninth installment in Universal’s “Fast and Furious” franchise, is speeding toward a pandemic-era boxrecord. The film has generated $127at the international boxto date, and it’s expected to gross more thanthrough Sunday. That would rank as the largestsince COVID-19 hit. “F9” opened in eight foreign markets this week, including Korea and Hong Kong Russia and the Middle East (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt and OME) and China. In China alone, “F9” has collected $105(680M RMB) through Saturday, marking the biggest start for a Hollywood movie in pandemic times. “F9” is set to become the second-largest opening for Universal Pictures and the “Fast and Furious” franchise, behind the eighth ...

He's clearly a kid in a sandbox, hoping to make the coolest looking things he possibly can, and it's hard not to admire the joy that, after 10 movies and billions of dollars in box office returns, he ...