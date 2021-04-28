FTC Solar Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering (Di mercoledì 28 aprile 2021) AUSTIN, Texas, April 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) FTC Solar, Inc. ("FTC") today announced the Pricing of its Initial Public Offering of 19,840,000 shares of its common stock ...use the net proceeds that it ...Leggi su padovanews
Advertising
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : FTC Solar
FTC Solar Announces Pricing of Initial Public OfferingAUSTIN, Texas, April 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) FTC Solar, Inc. ("FTC") today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 19,840,000 shares of its common stock at a price of $13.00 per share, before underwriting discounts and ...
FTC Solar Announces Launch of Initial Public OfferingAUSTIN, Texas, April 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) FTC Solar, Inc. ("FTC") today announced that it has launched the roadshow for its initial public offering of shares of its common stock. FTC is offering 18,421,053 shares of its common stock. The ...
FTC SolarSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : FTC Solar