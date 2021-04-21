Oilfields Supply Center $570M investment in King Salman Energy Park (SPARK) the world leading energy hub (Di mercoledì 21 aprile 2021) - RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, April 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/
Oilfields Supply Center Limited (OSC) has announced it awarded a contract for construction of their Center in the Kingdom with a total investment of $570M in King Salman energy Park (SPark). The creation of the OSC base will measure one million square meters and include multiple areas and zones. The Center is critical to localize the full energy Supply chain, enabling investors to Supply to the broader region's and gain maximum benefit from their presence at SPark. Dr. Mohammad Yahya Al-Qahtani, Chairman of the ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Oilfields Supply Center Limited (OSC) has announced it awarded a contract for construction of their Center in the Kingdom with a total investment of $570M in King Salman energy Park (SPark). The creation of the OSC base will measure one million square meters and include multiple areas and zones. The Center is critical to localize the full energy Supply chain, enabling investors to Supply to the broader region's and gain maximum benefit from their presence at SPark. Dr. Mohammad Yahya Al-Qahtani, Chairman of the ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Oilfields SupplyGli Emirati Arabi Uniti piangono la morte di Hamdan bin Rashid WAM Italian
Oilfields SupplySegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Oilfields Supply