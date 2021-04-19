Tutto sullo streaming digitale: piattaforme, utilizzi e novità onlineCarmela Fiorentino : Chi era la collaboratrice di Domenica In morta ...Le vendite online per il Covid-19 : Allarme per 70mila negozi e ...Covid-19 : A rischio rinnovo patto AstraZenecaRisultati Serie A 31.ma giornata : Atalanta batte e sorpassa la ...Formula 1 : Max Verstappen trionfa a ImolaNavalny, Unione Europea chiede alla Russia la liberazione immediataCoronavirus contagi in calo,12.694 ma 251 morti : Siamo a quota 15 ...D-Link router DIR-X1560 wi-fi 6 RecensioneCasa unica del malato : Adesso il medico di famiglia rischia di ...

Contego Medical Receives CE Mark Approval for Next Generation Carotid Stent

- RALEIGH, N.C., April 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Contego Medical, Inc., a leading developer of ...

Contego Medical Receives CE Mark Approval for Next Generation Carotid Stent (Di lunedì 19 aprile 2021)

 Contego Medical, Inc., a leading developer of innovative cardiovascular devices, today announced receipt of CE Mark Approval for the Neuroguard IEP® 3-in-1 Carotid Stent and Post-Dilation Balloon System with Integrated Embolic Protection (Neuroguard IEP System). The patented Neuroguard IEP System contains a novel, Next-Generation nitinol Stent, a pre-positioned post-dilation balloon and an integrated microembolic filter with 40 ?m pores. The closed cell Stent is designed to achieve optimal performance across radial strength, vessel coverage and flexibility, additionally featuring a unique asymmetric hourglass design that is flared at both ends to facilitate wall ...
