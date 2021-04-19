Contego Medical Receives CE Mark Approval for Next Generation Carotid Stent (Di lunedì 19 aprile 2021) - RALEIGH, N.C., April 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/
Contego Medical, Inc., a leading developer of innovative cardiovascular devices, today announced receipt of CE Mark Approval for the Neuroguard IEP® 3-in-1 Carotid Stent and Post-Dilation Balloon System with Integrated Embolic Protection (Neuroguard IEP System). The patented Neuroguard IEP System contains a novel, Next-Generation nitinol Stent, a pre-positioned post-dilation balloon and an integrated microembolic filter with 40 ?m pores. The closed cell Stent is designed to achieve optimal performance across radial strength, vessel coverage and flexibility, additionally featuring a unique asymmetric hourglass design that is flared at both ends to facilitate wall ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Contego Medical, Inc., a leading developer of innovative cardiovascular devices, today announced receipt of CE Mark Approval for the Neuroguard IEP® 3-in-1 Carotid Stent and Post-Dilation Balloon System with Integrated Embolic Protection (Neuroguard IEP System). The patented Neuroguard IEP System contains a novel, Next-Generation nitinol Stent, a pre-positioned post-dilation balloon and an integrated microembolic filter with 40 ?m pores. The closed cell Stent is designed to achieve optimal performance across radial strength, vessel coverage and flexibility, additionally featuring a unique asymmetric hourglass design that is flared at both ends to facilitate wall ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Contego Medical
Contego Medical Receives CE Mark Approval for Next Generation Carotid StentRALEIGH, N. C., April 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - - Contego Medical, Inc., a leading developer of innovative cardiovascular devices, today announced receipt of CE Mark approval for the Neuroguard IEP ® 3 - in - 1 Carotid Stent and Post - Dilation ...
Contego Medical Receives CE Mark Approval for Next Generation Carotid StentRALEIGH, N. C., April 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - - Contego Medical, Inc., a leading developer of innovative cardiovascular devices, today announced receipt of CE Mark approval for the Neuroguard IEP ® 3 - in - 1 Carotid Stent and Post - Dilation ...
Mercato globale Dispositif de protection embolique 2021: rapporto di ricerca sull'applicazione di segmentazione, tecnologia e analisi di mercato fino al 2026 | Impatto e recupero del Corona-Virus – Egitto Today News Egitto Today News
Contego Medical Receives CE Mark Approval for Next Generation Carotid StentRALEIGH, N.C., April 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Contego Medical, Inc., a leading developer of innovative cardiovascular devices, today announced receipt of ...
Contego MedicalSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Contego Medical