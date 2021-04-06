Creation of Ardonagh Global Partners Following acquisition of AccuRisk Solutions LLC

Advertising

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Creation Ardonagh

David Ross, Chief Executive of, commented: "TheofGlobal Partners opens an exciting new chapter in our story with presence in three continents in addition to our global ...David Ross, Chief Executive of, commented: "TheofGlobal Partners opens an exciting new chapter in our story with presence in three continents in addition to our global ...LONDON, April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Ardonagh Group ('Ardonagh' or the 'Group'), a Top 20 Global Broker with gross written premium in excess of $10 ...