Italy first to raise issue of vaccine exports - Draghi

Isabellapietro6 : RT @about_rome: ??The first McDonald's in Italy was inaugurated on March 20, 1986 in Piazza di Spagna in Rome. ??Il primo McDonald’s d’Itali… - SonoLaChioda : Fino al 9 aprile per candidarsi a First Ascent 2021: l’evento che premia i migliori studenti di Ingegneria Informat… - RuffiniRoberto : RT @Italtel: In Italia siamo stati il primo partner ad essere certificato da Cisco in ambito networking nel 2020 e ad oggi siamo ancora gli… - LucaVM_Ferraris : RT @Italtel: In Italia siamo stati il primo partner ad essere certificato da Cisco in ambito networking nel 2020 e ad oggi siamo ancora gli… - PCortellese : RT @Italtel: In Italia siamo stati il primo partner ad essere certificato da Cisco in ambito networking nel 2020 e ad oggi siamo ancora gli… -
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Italy first
Italy first to raise issue of vaccine exports - DraghiROME, MAR 26 - Premier Mario Draghi told a press conference on Friday that Italy had been the first country in the EU to raise the issue of putting restrictions on the export of COVID - 19 vaccines to countries outside the bloc. "Now, unfortunately, it is an issue that ...
Di Maio, Le Drian, Maas in Tripoli visitIn a sign of the importance Italy attaches to stabilising its former colony, prime minister Martio Draghi will visit Libya in the first week in April, Draghi told lawmakers on Wednesday.
Pinalli e Eataly sostengono il Made in Italy: “Love At First Bite”. Secondo progetto dell’iniziativa ITALIAN CHAIN Food Affairs