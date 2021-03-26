IT TAKES TWO ESCE OGGICrash Bandicoot 4: It's about time disponibile ora su PCTony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 + 2 disponibile ora per console Next-GenMONSTER HUNTER RISE DISPONIBILE ORA SU NINTENDO SWITCHGhost of Tsushima il film è in lavorazioneBladed Fury è disponibile per console e PCKnockout City: Trailer di gioco ufficialeGTA Online: settimana dei motociclistiClockwork Aquario svelato il trailer di debuttoXbox Wireless Controller - in arrivo due nuove colorazioni

Italy first to raise issue of vaccine exports - Draghi (Di venerdì 26 marzo 2021) "What the country the vaccine is headed to does, whether it allows exports or not, also counts. "Proportionality is a more slender criteria regarding vaccine deliveries to a country that already has ...
ROME, MAR 26 - Premier Mario Draghi told a press conference on Friday that Italy had been the first country in the EU to raise the issue of putting restrictions on the export of COVID - 19 vaccines to countries outside the bloc. "Now, unfortunately, it is an issue that ...

Di Maio, Le Drian, Maas in Tripoli visit

In a sign of the importance Italy attaches to stabilising its former colony, prime minister Martio Draghi will visit Libya in the first week in April, Draghi told lawmakers on Wednesday.
ROME, MAR 26 - Premier Mario Draghi told a press conference on Friday that Italy had been the first country in the EU to raise the issue of putting restrictions on the export of COVID-19 vaccines to c ...

Soccer: Italy make strong start in World Cup qualifiers

ROME, MAR 26 - Italy made a strong start to their campaign to qualify for the 2022 Qatar World Cup with a 2-0 win over Northern Ireland in Parma on Thursday. Fine first-half strikes by Dominico Berard ...
