EVmo, Inc Announces Delivery of its first Fleet of Tesla Vehicles Under Its Fleet Partnership with Tesla (Di giovedì 25 marzo 2021) ...YAYO), a leading provider of Vehicles to the rideshare and Delivery gig economy, acting through its wholly - owned subsidiary, Rideshare Car Rentals, LLC, today announced that it has taken Delivery ...
EVmo, Inc Announces Delivery of its first Fleet of Tesla Vehicles Under Its Fleet Partnership with Tesla14% of EVmo Fleet and Managed Vehicles are now Electric Vehicles (EV) BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., March 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) EVmo, Inc, formerly YayYo, Inc ('EVmo' or the "Company') (OTC:YAYO), a ...
UPDATE: EVmo, Inc (formerly YayYo, Inc.) Becomes a Tesla Fleet PartnerBEVERLY HILLS, Calif., March 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) EVmo, Inc, formerly YayYo, Inc ('EVmo' or the "Company') ( OTC: YAYO), a leading provider of vehicles to the rideshare and delivery gig economy industry, acting through its wholly - owned subsidiary, ...
