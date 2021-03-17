Ascendas Reit makes debut investment in European data centres for S$904.6 million

(Di mercoledì 17 marzo 2021) It manages six listed real estatetrusts (s) and business trusts as well as over 20 private funds. CapitaLand launched Singapore's firstin 2002 and today, its stable ofs and ...

Advertising

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Ascendas Reit

BeBeez

... March 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -Funds Management (S) Limited (the 'Manager'), in its capacity as the manager ofReal Estate Investment Trust (""), is pleased to announce ...... March 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -Funds Management (S) Limited (the 'Manager'), in its capacity as the manager ofReal Estate Investment Trust (""), is pleased to announce ...SINGAPORE, March 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ascendas Funds Management (S) Limited (the "Manager"), in its capacity as the manager of Ascendas Real Estate ...