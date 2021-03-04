Pope says will ask God for peace in Iraq

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Pope says

"Let us not allow the terrible suffering you have experienced, which grieves me so much, to prevail,"Francis urged. "Let us not give up in the face of the spread of evil." Further encouraging ...Saint Josephine Bakhita reminds us that they are the protagonists of this day, and that we are all at their service." An economy without trafficking, thesaid, is firstly An economy of care. "...VATICAN CITY, MAR 4 - Pope Francis said Thursday he will ask God for peace and forgiveness after so many years of war on his historic visit to Iraq from Friday to Monday. In a videomessage to Iraqis o ...