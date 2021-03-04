Pope says will ask God for peace in Iraq (Di giovedì 4 marzo 2021) ... especially in these trying times of the ongoing Covid - 19 pandemic." Concluding his message, the Holy Father reminded brothers and sisters of every religious tradition that it up to us to continue ... Leggi su lagazzettadelmezzogiorno
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Pope says
Pope says will ask God for peace in Iraq"Let us not allow the terrible suffering you have experienced, which grieves me so much, to prevail," Pope Francis urged. "Let us not give up in the face of the spread of evil." Further encouraging ...
Stop human trafficking says pope (15)Saint Josephine Bakhita reminds us that they are the protagonists of this day, and that we are all at their service." An economy without trafficking, the pope said, is firstly An economy of care. "...
Pope says will ask God for peace in IraqVATICAN CITY, MAR 4 - Pope Francis said Thursday he will ask God for peace and forgiveness after so many years of war on his historic visit to Iraq from Friday to Monday. In a videomessage to Iraqis o ...
Pope saysSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Pope says