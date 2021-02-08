Concorsi Scuola : bene il tampone, ma sia gratuito per i candidati!Davide Devenuto : I baci tra Serena Rossi e Zeno mi hanno dato ...Maltempo Italia : Allerta gialla in 15 RegioniCome Scegliere Un'Azienda di EdiliziaRealme X7 Pro 5G è ufficialeSquare Enix annuncia Endwalker - The Next Final Fantasy XIV Online ...Atlas Rogues aggiunge due nuovi personaggi 2K ha rilasciato gli aggiornamenti dei ratings di NBA 2K21Guilty Gear Strive: dal 19 al 21 febbraio partecipa alla Open BetaGTA Online: 50% di incassi extra durante il colpo di The Cayo Perico ...

Man kills wife in jealous fit

PALERMO, FEB 8 - A 37 - year - old Italian man killed his 32 - year - old Italian wife in a jealous fit ...

PALERMO, FEB 8 - A 37 - year - old Italian man killed his 32 - year - old Italian wife in a jealous fit in Palermo on Sunday, police said Monday. Police said it had been the umpteenth violent row between the two. The man, Salvatore Baglione, told police he had heard of an extramarital affair lasting several months by his wife, Piera Napoli.
Police said the man attacked his wife while she was sitting in the bathroom and inflicted several stab wounds to the face, head and trunk. The incident happened early on Sunday morning, police said. ...
PALERMO, FEB 8 - A 37-year-old Italian man killed his 32-year-old Italian wife in a jealous fit in Palermo on Sunday, police said Monday. Police said it had been the umpteenth violent row between the ...
