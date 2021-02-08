Man kills wife in jealous fit (Di lunedì 8 febbraio 2021) PALERMO, FEB 8 - A 37 - year - old Italian man killed his 32 - year - old Italian wife in a jealous fit in Palermo on Sunday, police said Monday. Police said it had been the umpteenth violent row between the two. The man, Salvatore Baglione, told police he had heard of an extramarital affair lasting several months by his wife, Piera Napoli. The woman ... Leggi su lagazzettadelmezzogiorno
Police said the man attacked his wife while she was sitting in the bathroom and inflicted several stab wounds to the face, head and trunk. The incident happened early on Sunday morning, police said. ...
PALERMO, FEB 8 - A 37-year-old Italian man killed his 32-year-old Italian wife in a jealous fit in Palermo on Sunday, police said Monday. Police said it had been the umpteenth violent row between the ...
LODI, FEB 8 - A 43-year-old Albanian man was arrested Monday on suspicion of stabbing his 47-year-old Albanian partner to death in the street near Lodi north of Milan on Sunday. The woman, Luljeta Hes ...
