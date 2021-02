The Draghi cure for Italian foreign policy Comparing readings from Washington to Brussels

Leggi su formiche

(Di giovedì 4 febbraio 2021) “This is a difficult moment,” quipped Marioon Wednesday, as he formally accepted President Sergio Mattarella’s offer to form the nextgovernment. That was arguably an understatement: the pandemic, the economic downfall and Italy’s decades-long stagnant growth will require the steadiest hand to steer the country out of the swamp. Talks within the previous governing coalition had imploded the day before, prompting the President to hurriedly call the former head of the European Central Bank and ask him to become PM. Mris now tasked with finding a stable majority in a moment of grave uncertainty, both internal and international. “You cannot ignore the plea of the head of State while facing such an extraordinary situation for Italy and the world,” commented Andrea Manciulli, President of the Europa Atlantica think ...