Micro Interventional Devices | Inc ™ Announces Submission of CE Mark Technical Documentation for the MIA-T™ Percutaneous Tricuspid Annuloplasty System

- Filing includes one year-follow up data from the STTAR Clinical Study. NEWTOWN, Pa., Jan. 28, 2021 ...

Micro Interventional Devices, Inc.™ Announces Submission of CE Mark Technical Documentation for the MIA-T™ Percutaneous Tricuspid Annuloplasty System - Filing includes one year-follow up data from the STTAR Clinical Study. NEWTOWN, Pa., Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/

Micro Interventional Devices, Inc.™ (MID) announced today that it has submitted the required Technical Documentation for CE Mark approval for its MIA-T™ Percutaneous Tricuspid Annuloplasty System for Tricuspid valve repair to its Notified Body. The receipt of a CE Mark would allow MID to commercialize MIA-T in the European Union in countries governed by the European Medical Device Regulations (MDR).  MID is anticipating an approval in 2021.  This will enable a treatment option for millions of patients currently at too high a risk to be treated with the standard of care, ...
