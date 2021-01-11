Why Amanda Sloat’s NSC appointment matters and why it’s welcome

Leggi su formiche

(Di lunedì 11 gennaio 2021) From words to deeds. The new American administration, led by Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, is demonstrating a special attention towards the Old Continent. A clear signal arrived from the last round of nominations, announced by President-elect Biden, a few hours from the assault of Trump supporters at Capitol Hill. The list sets out the new members of the National Security Council, the beating heart of US foreign policy within the White House. The body, founded by Harry Truman in 1947, is tasked with advising the president on national security. There’s news on that front. The old Bureau of European and Eurasian Affairs has been split into two departments, one concerned with Europe, the other with Russia and Central Asia. This substantial novelty will allow American security analysts to focus separately, and more thoroughly, on European affairs and the Russian ...