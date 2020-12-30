Capodanno 2020: Cosa fareAuto Elettrica: Volkswagen svela un prototipo del suo R2-D2 per ...WhatsApp potrebbe non funzionare più sul tuo smartphone dal 1° ...AirPods Max: hanno problemi di condensaMorto per avvelenamento il creatore del videogioco Game of ThronesL'Epic Games Store continua a deliziare offrendo SolitairicaIl Giappone vuole creare un satellite in legno per limitare i detriti ...Airpods Max: Iniziano ad arrivare le prime custodie di produttori ...La PS5 Golden Rock la console ricoperta da 20 Kg d'oroMicrosoft offre un anno di garanzia retroattiva sul controller Xbox ...

Ibrahimovic in mutande nella neve | ' Perché Sanremo è Zanremo'

Zlatan Ibrahimovic è tornato: a Milano e sui social. Il campione del Milan sarà ospite del Festival di ...

Ibrahimovic in mutande nella neve: 'Perché Sanremo è Zanremo' (Di mercoledì 30 dicembre 2020) Zlatan Ibrahimovic è tornato: a Milano e sui social. Il campione del Milan sarà ospite del Festival di Sanremo , ma ha pensato bene di "annunciarsi" con un video postato su Twitter e Instagram   a cui ...
Ibrahimovic in mutande sulla neve, lo svedese del Milan ha pubblicato un video che richiama la partecipazione a Sanremo – VIDEO ...
Ibra in mutande si sdraia sulla neve. E poi: ''Perché Sanremo è... Zanremo''
Ecco l'ultimo video pubblicato da Zlatan Ibrahimovic sul suo profilo Instagram. L'attaccante del Milan ha scritto: ''Zanremo ci siamo... Perché Sanremo è Zanremo...''. Ibra, come confermato da Amadeus ...
