Blackview BL6000 Pro - Fastest | Best Camera Rugged Phone5G for a truly fun and portable adventurer experience

Blackview BL6000 Pro - Fastest, Best Camera Rugged Phone(5G) for a truly fun and portable adventurer experience (Di lunedì 28 dicembre 2020) SHENZHEN, China, Dec. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/
Blackview is happy to announce the BL6000 Pro 5G will be up for sale on Blackview and Banggood stores from December 28th to January 4th. As the Best Rugged phone that has seriously waterproof, drop-proof performance and an amazing Camera, the BL6000 Pro 5G is unique and can be taken anywhere without worries about outdoor elements. With IP68 & IP69K & MIL-STD-810G military certification, Blackview BL6000 Pro 5G can generally withstand water immersion up to 1.5m for 30 minutes, and is damage-resistant when dropped from up to 1.5m heights. Watch video: https://youtu.be/d0C-u79dq9c The BL6000 Pro 5G is constructed with a tough metal, so users can be reassured that the ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano
