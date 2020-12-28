458 milioni di PC venduti nel 2020: un record!Xiaomi lancia Mi 11 in Cina: il primo smartphone con Snapdragon 888Alpha Motors Svela Ace, Un Concept Coupé Elettrico VintageTrovare Informazioni Di Un'Immagine Con GoogleOltre 400.000 Preordini Per Xiaomi Mi 11 Prima dell'Uscita UfficialeApple: Anti-tracking Già Disponibile in Beta, Arriverà con iOS 14.4OnePlus 9 Lite verrà rilasciato nel primo trimestre del 2021 con uno ...Samsung Galaxy S21 / S30: Prezzo, Disponibilità, Scheda tecnica, ...Cosa fare durante la quarantenaXiaomi annuncia che il suo Mi 11 non avrà un caricabatterie dopo aver ...

Blackview BL6000 Pro - Fastest | Best Camera Rugged Phone5G for a truly fun and portable adventurer experience
SHENZHEN, China, Dec. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Blackview is happy to announce the BL6000 Pro 5G will be ...

Blackview BL6000 Pro - Fastest, Best Camera Rugged Phone(5G) for a truly fun and portable adventurer experience

Blackview is happy to announce the BL6000 Pro 5G will be up for sale on Blackview and Banggood stores from December 28th to January 4th. As the Best Rugged phone that has seriously waterproof, drop-proof performance and an amazing Camera, the BL6000 Pro 5G is unique and can be taken anywhere without worries about outdoor elements. With IP68 & IP69K & MIL-STD-810G military certification, Blackview BL6000 Pro 5G can generally withstand water immersion up to 1.5m for 30 minutes, and is damage-resistant when dropped from up to 1.5m heights. Watch video: https://youtu.be/d0C-u79dq9c The BL6000 Pro 5G is constructed with a tough metal, so users can be reassured that the ...
