Shanghai Electric Receives AAA Credit Rating for International Projects

Shanghai, Dec. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Shanghai Electric (the Company) (SEHK: 02727, SSE: 601727), the ...

Shanghai Electric (the "Company") (SEHK: 02727, SSE: 601727), the world's leading manufacturer and supplier of Electric power generation equipment, industrial equipment and integration services, has recently been acCredited with a AAA Credit Rating for International Projects. Published in the China International Contractors Association's (CHINCA) 2020 Enterprise Credit Assessment for Chinese International Contractors and Labor Service Companies' report, AAA is the highest given Credit Rating and marks Shanghai Electric as being a reliable partner for ...
