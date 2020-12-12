Confronto: I migliori browser web 2020Cyberpunk 2077 Recensione PS4 ProMiglior smartphone, come scegliereVaccini Covid a 250 dollari sul dark webSky Arte : Un filtro Instagram per festeggiare Alighiero BoettiTiziano Ferro: Da ragazzo non mi voleva nessuno, ora do del tu ai ...Oppo Reno4 Z 5G conveniente smartphone con schermo da 120 HzSimonetta Rizzato, chi è l’ex moglie di Paolo RossiGTA Online: ricompense triple nelle gare multiveicolo e nelle prove a ...Sicurezza: 4 buoni motivi per installare una telecamera in casa

Derby di Manchester a reti bianche | finisce 0-0 all’Old Trafford
finisce 0-0 uno dei Derby più importanti del calcio mondiale: Manchester United e Manchester City ...

Derby di Manchester a reti bianche: finisce 0-0 all’Old Trafford (Di sabato 12 dicembre 2020) finisce 0-0 uno dei Derby più importanti del calcio mondiale: Manchester United e Manchester City impattano senza reti finisce in parità il Derby di Manchester: City e United non si fanno male e non vanno oltre lo 0-0 all’Old Trafford. Risultato che però non risolleva le sorti soprattutto dello United, con Solskjaer che rimane in bilico sulla panchina dei Red Devils. Stagione ancora “anonima” in Europa League per il City di Pep Guardiola che rimane a metà classifica, addirittura dietro allo United. FULL-TIME Man Utd 0-0 Man City The spoils are shared at Old Trafford in the Manchester Derby ???#MUNMCI pic.twitter.com/cccs2KZExW — Premier League (@premierleague) ...
Premier, a Manchester un derby pallido: United-City 0-0
Dice pochissimo la stracittadina tra Red Devils e Citizens. Fa qualcosina in più la squadra di Guardiola, ma alla fine il risultato non fa una piega ...
Derby di Manchester senza gol: il City resta dietro allo United
Poche emozioni a Old Trafford. L'unico brivido è un rigore concesso ai Red Devils e poi tolto con la Var per fuorigioco di Rashford ...
