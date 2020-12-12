Derby di Manchester a reti bianche: finisce 0-0 all’Old Trafford (Di sabato 12 dicembre 2020) finisce 0-0 uno dei Derby più importanti del calcio mondiale: Manchester United e Manchester City impattano senza reti finisce in parità il Derby di Manchester: City e United non si fanno male e non vanno oltre lo 0-0 all’Old Trafford. Risultato che però non risolleva le sorti soprattutto dello United, con Solskjaer che rimane in bilico sulla panchina dei Red Devils. Stagione ancora “anonima” in Europa League per il City di Pep Guardiola che rimane a metà classifica, addirittura dietro allo United. FULL-TIME Man Utd 0-0 Man City The spoils are shared at Old Trafford in the Manchester Derby ???#MUNMCI pic.twitter.com/cccs2KZExW — Premier League (@premierleague) ... Leggi su calcionews24 (Di sabato 12 dicembre 2020)0-0 uno deipiù importanti del calcio mondiale:United eCity impattano senzain parità ildi: City e United non si fanno male e non vanno oltre lo 0-0. Risultato che però non risolleva le sorti soprattutto dello United, con Solskjaer che rimane in bilico sulla panchina dei Red Devils. Stagione ancora “anonima” in Europa League per il City di Pep Guardiola che rimane a metà classifica, addirittura dietro allo United. FULL-TIME Man Utd 0-0 Man City The spoils are shared at Oldin the???#MUNMCI pic.twitter.com/cccs2KZExW — Premier League (@premierleague) ...

tuttosport : #UnitedCity senza reti: #Pogba frena #Guardiola nel derby di #Manchester ?? - danieltheman24 : #Manchester Derby 0 - 0 quality per side MUN - MCI ????????????????????????????????? - zazoomblog : Premier United-City 0-0: termina in parità il derby di Manchester - #Premier #United-City #termina #parità - zazoomblog : Premier derby di Manchester senza gol: United-City 0-0 - #Premier #derby #Manchester #senza - lelelandi33 : #MUNMCI non indimenticabile... #PremierLeague #ManchesterUnited #Manchestercity #Derby -