Largo Resources Launches Largo Clean Energy; Creating a Leading | Vertically Integrated and Sustainable Renewable Energy Storage Provider

TORONTO, Dec. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Largo Resources Ltd. (Largo or the Company) (TSX: LGO) (OTCQX: ...

Largo Resources Launches Largo Clean Energy; Creating a Leading, Vertically Integrated and Sustainable Renewable Energy Storage Provider

 Largo Resources Ltd. ("Largo" or the "Company") (TSX: LGO) (OTCQX: LGORF) is pleased to announce the launch of Largo Clean Energy Corp. ("Largo Clean Energy"), a newly formed company in Delaware (U.S.) whose aim will be to provide safe, long-duration vanadium redox flow battery systems for the fast-growing global Renewable Energy Storage market. Largo Clean Energy has acquired superior VRFB technology that was previously owned by VionX ...
