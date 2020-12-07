Zaki's custody extended by 45 days - NGO (Di lunedì 7 dicembre 2020) (ANSAmed) - CAIRO, 07 DIC - An anti-terrorism court in Cairo on Sunday extended by 45 days the pre-trial custody of Patrick Zaki, according to a tweet published by the NGO EIPR of which the Egyptian ... Leggi su lagazzettadelmezzogiorno
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Zaki custodyPatrick Zaky, il 15/2 udienza sul suo caso. Parlamento Egitto: 'Inaccettabile ingerenza Sassoli' Agenzia ANSA Zaki's custody extended by 45 days - NGO
(ANSAmed) - CAIRO, 07 DIC - An anti-terrorism court in Cairo on Sunday extended by 45 days the pre-trial custody of Patrick Zaki, according to a tweet published by the NGO EIPR of which the Egyptian r ...
Zaki custodySegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Zaki custody