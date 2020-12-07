Risparmiare con i coupon con Getpromo: ecco comeLamorgese positiva al Covid : Di Maio e Bonafede in isolamentoSorteggi Mondiali 2022 : l'Italia con la SvizzeraPassione Moto : sentirsi liberi e comunicare con gli altriCovid-19, Ambrogino d'oro a Ferragni-FedezeFootball PES 2021 LITE, DISPONIBILE GRATIS DA OGGITrading NFP News - etoro non agricola strategia di trading del libro ...La prima cartolina di Natale all'asta per 25mila dollariElezioni Romania: centrodestra verso riconfermaCapelli caduti? questo cappello fa al caso vostro

Zaki' s custody extended by 45 days - NGO

(ANSAmed) - CAIRO, 07 DIC - An anti-terrorism court in Cairo on Sunday extended by 45 days the pre-trial ...

zazoom
Commenta
Zaki's custody extended by 45 days - NGO (Di lunedì 7 dicembre 2020) (ANSAmed) - CAIRO, 07 DIC - An anti-terrorism court in Cairo on Sunday extended by 45 days the pre-trial custody of Patrick Zaki, according to a tweet published by the NGO EIPR of which the Egyptian ...
Leggi su lagazzettadelmezzogiorno

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Zaki custody

Patrick Zaky, il 15/2 udienza sul suo caso. Parlamento Egitto: 'Inaccettabile ingerenza Sassoli'  Agenzia ANSA
Zaki's custody extended by 45 days - NGO
(ANSAmed) - CAIRO, 07 DIC - An anti-terrorism court in Cairo on Sunday extended by 45 days the pre-trial custody of Patrick Zaki, according to a tweet published by the NGO EIPR of which the Egyptian r ...
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Zaki custody
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : Zaki custody Zaki custody extended days