Merck Expands Life Science Production Capacities in the United States (Di lunedì 7 dicembre 2020)
Expansions to significantly increase capacity by end of 2021 to meet unprecedented demand
Combined expansion of Danvers, Massachusetts, and Jaffrey, New Hampshire, USA facilities to create nearly 700 new positions
Business sector's announced 2020 investments total more than € 350 million DARMSTADT, Germany, Dec. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/
Merck, a leading Science and technology company, today announced the broadening of its manufacturing footprint with a combined € 40 million investment at its Production facilities in Danvers, Massachusetts, and Jaffrey, New Hampshire, USA. These sites supply critical products to customers developing Lifesaving therapies, including Covid-19 vaccines, as well as provide products and services for biopharmaceutical manufacturing. These expansions will significantly increase ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Expansions to significantly increase capacity by end of 2021 to meet unprecedented demand
Combined expansion of Danvers, Massachusetts, and Jaffrey, New Hampshire, USA facilities to create nearly 700 new positions
Business sector's announced 2020 investments total more than € 350 million DARMSTADT, Germany, Dec. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/
Merck, a leading Science and technology company, today announced the broadening of its manufacturing footprint with a combined € 40 million investment at its Production facilities in Danvers, Massachusetts, and Jaffrey, New Hampshire, USA. These sites supply critical products to customers developing Lifesaving therapies, including Covid-19 vaccines, as well as provide products and services for biopharmaceutical manufacturing. These expansions will significantly increase ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Merck ExpandsAuto: Zipse (ceo Bmw) guiderà l'Acea nel 2021 Yahoo Finanza
Merck ExpandsSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Merck Expands