Merck Expands Life Science Production Capacities in the United States

-- Expansions to significantly increase capacity by end of 2021 to meet unprecedented demand -- ...

Merck Expands Life Science Production Capacities in the United States

Expansions to significantly increase capacity by end of 2021 to meet unprecedented demand

Combined expansion of Danvers, Massachusetts, and Jaffrey, New Hampshire, USA facilities to create nearly 700 new positions

Business sector's announced 2020 investments total more than € 350 million DARMSTADT, Germany, Dec. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/

 Merck, a leading Science and technology company, today announced the broadening of its manufacturing footprint with a combined € 40 million investment at its Production facilities in Danvers, Massachusetts, and Jaffrey, New Hampshire, USA. These sites supply critical products to customers developing Lifesaving therapies, including Covid-19 vaccines, as well as provide products and services for biopharmaceutical manufacturing. These expansions will significantly increase ...
