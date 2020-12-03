Forbes Travel Guide and Sharecare issue world' s first health security verifications to hotels and resorts across 12 countries

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di giovedì 3 dicembre 2020)"seal of approval" identifies properties that have achieved verification, establishes confidence with guests andplanners ATLANTA, Dec. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/("FTG"), the global authority on genuine Five-Star service, and, the digitalcompany that helps people manage all theirin one place, announced thein theto successfully becomeVERIFIED® with. Spanning 12, inaugural VERIFIED® properties include: ...