XCMG launches X-GSS at Bauma China 2020, shows how to go digital in machinery manufacturing (Di martedì 24 novembre 2020) SHANGHAI, Nov. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/
XCMG (000425.SZ), has launched the XCMG-Global Service System (X-GSS) on the opening day of Bauma China 2020 in Shanghai. To improve spare parts services, XCMG has developed the full life-cycle service information system to provide accurate, value-added and satisfactory maintenance support for global customers. X-GSS is a crucial digital product as XCMG makes the jump from factory to market, after years of integrated R&D, manufacturing and service operation. It makes full use of the product data collected through IoT. It optimizes the presentation with AR technology to give customers and service personnel an intuitive and visual digital service
