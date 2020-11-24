XCMG launches X-GSS at Bauma China 2020 | shows how to go digital in machinery manufacturing

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di martedì 24 novembre 2020) SHANGHAI, Nov. 24,/PRNewswire/(000425.SZ), has launched the-Global Service System (X-GSS) on the opening day ofin Shanghai. To improve spare parts services,has developed the full life-cycle service information system to provide accurate, value-added and satisfactory maintenance support for global customers. X-GSS is a crucialproduct asmakes the jump from factory to market, after years of integrated R&D,and service operation. It makes full use of the product data collected through IoT. It optimizes the presentation with AR technology to give customers and service personnel an intuitive and visualservice ...