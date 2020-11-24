NVIDIA: 2 video mostrano il Ray Tracing e il DLSS in COD Black Ops ...Xiaomi presenta POCO M3 il nuovo campione dell’entertainment Violenza contro le donne: il 70% delle ragazze dichiara di aver ...Scegliere la giusta frusta per la planetariaCARLO CONTI E GERRY SCOTTI : IL COVID HA RAFFORZATO LA NOSTRA AMICIZIAKaspersky: nel 2020 spenderemo di più online per il Black FridayLorenzo Crespi va all'attacco: Milly Carlucci è cattiva, Barbara ...F1 2020: scarica la prova gratuitaNEO: THE WORLD ENDS WITH YOU ANNUNCIATO PER PS4 E SWITCHMarianna Manduca denuncia 12 volte il marito per le botte : ma lui ...

XCMG launches X-GSS at Bauma China 2020 | shows how to go digital in machinery manufacturing

SHANGHAI, Nov. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- XCMG (000425.SZ), has launched the XCMG-Global Service System ...

XCMG (000425.SZ), has launched the XCMG-Global Service System (X-GSS) on the opening day of Bauma China 2020 in Shanghai.  To improve spare parts services, XCMG has developed the full life-cycle service information system to provide accurate, value-added and satisfactory maintenance support for global customers. X-GSS is a crucial digital product as XCMG makes the jump from factory to market, after years of integrated R&D, manufacturing and service operation. It makes full use of the product data collected through IoT. It optimizes the presentation with AR technology to give customers and service personnel an intuitive and visual digital service ...
