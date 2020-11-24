Kaspersky: nel 2020 spenderemo di più online per il Black FridayLorenzo Crespi va all'attacco: Milly Carlucci è cattiva, Barbara ...F1 2020: scarica la prova gratuitaNEO: THE WORLD ENDS WITH YOU ANNUNCIATO PER PS4 E SWITCHMarianna Manduca denuncia 12 volte il marito per le botte : ma lui ...Come efficientare la produzione industriale attraverso software per ...AS Roma e Mkers insieme negli eSportRevell presenta i suoi 3D PuzzleTonno vs salmone: qual'è il più salutare?Nuovi Dpcm: Come passeremo Natale e Capodanno?

Sinopec kickstarts extensive research on CO2 emissions peak and carbon neutral

BEIJING, Nov. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (HKG: 0386, Sinopec) ...

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (HKG: 0386, "Sinopec") has established strategic cooperation with three top institutions on November 23 in Beijing, China, to take lead in a joint research on the energy and chemical industry's carbon emissions peak and carbon neutral. Sinopec invited thought leaders and experts in the fields of climate change, energy and chemical industry to conduct in-depth research on the strategic path of having CO2 emissions peak and achieve carbon neutral before 2030 following China's action plan. Zhang Yuzhuo, a research fellow and academician of the Chinese Academy of Engineering ...
