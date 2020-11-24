Sinopec kickstarts extensive research on CO2 emissions peak and carbon neutral (Di martedì 24 novembre 2020) BEIJING, Nov. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/
China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (HKG: 0386, "Sinopec") has established strategic cooperation with three top institutions on November 23 in Beijing, China, to take lead in a joint research on the energy and chemical industry's carbon emissions peak and carbon neutral. Sinopec invited thought leaders and experts in the fields of climate change, energy and chemical industry to conduct in-depth research on the strategic path of having CO2 emissions peak and achieve carbon neutral before 2030 following China's action plan. Zhang Yuzhuo, a research fellow and academician of the Chinese Academy of Engineering ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano
