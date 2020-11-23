Speranza suspends mink farming (Di lunedì 23 novembre 2020) ROME, 23 NOV - Health Minister Roberto Speranza on Monday suspended mink farming across Italy after seven countries reported mink-related Sars-CoV-2 mutations in humans. The suspension lasts until the ... Leggi su lagazzettadelmezzogiorno
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Speranza suspendsCannabis light, il ministro Speranza sospende il decreto che classifica il Cbd come stupefacente La Stampa Speranza suspends mink farming
ROME, 23 NOV - Health Minister Roberto Speranza on Monday suspended mink farming across Italy after seven countries reported mink-related Sars-CoV-2 mutations in humans. The suspension lasts until the ...
Speranza suspendsSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Speranza suspends