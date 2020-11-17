OPPO: novità dall’INNO DAY 2020MK11 Ultimate | nuovo trailer Rambo vs TerminatorRevell Big Shark Monster Truck RecensioneBoom dell'online: decuplicate vendite su internet DRAGON BALL Z: KAKAROT - da domani disponibile il nuovo DLCCarolyn Smith : Il tumore fa riflettere, non mollate!VOCI ANIMATE - I doppiatori dei cartoni animati anni ’70, ’80 e ‘90 - ...Natale 2020: le idee regalo firmate MediacomNex-Gen: il nostro consiglio su una TV per tutte le tascheIl DLC “Season 2 Explore & Expand” di SnowRunner è disponibile

G20 at a Glance | The role of the civil society in the G20 Process

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Nov. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The G20 has a strong tradition of working with a ...

zazoom
Commenta
G20 at a Glance: The role of the civil society in the G20 Process (Di martedì 17 novembre 2020) RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Nov. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/

The G20 has a strong tradition of working with a broad range of organizations to bring different perspectives on socioeconomic challenges to the G20 table. The Engagement Groups are independent collectives that are led by civil society organizations and the business sector from the host country. They work with other organizations from G20 countries to develop policy recommendations that are formally submitted, through the G20 Presidency, to G20 leaders for consideration. Throughout the year, the Engagement Groups worked together, securing their perspective on G20 areas of focus. The Engagement Groups' contribution has always been central to achieving the best policy making Process, contributing their unique expertise and experience to ensure polices shape a better world for all. The ...
Leggi su liberoquotidiano

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : G20 Glance

Germania, la seconda puntata dello spot “dal futuro”  Yahoo Finanza
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : G20 Glance
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : G20 Glance Glance role civil society Process