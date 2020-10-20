Man arrested for stealing chalices from Milan shrine

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Man arrested

MILAN, OCT 20 - A 36-year-old man was arrested Monday for stealing three priceless chalices including a relic of St John Paul II from a Catholic shrine in Milan, judicial sources said Tuesday. The gol ...Marshals task force officers on Monday arrested a man accused of beating to death a 74-year-old landscaping business owner. Deputy marshals arrested Sedrick Hawkins, 25, on East 99th Street near Dicke ...