Innoviz Technologies Introduces Its Next Generation | InnovizTwo | Which Will Accelerate the Industry Towards Autonomous Driving | Enabling Safe Mobility To All

ROSH HA'AYIN, Israel, Oct .14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Innoviz Technologies, a leading provider of ...

Innoviz Technologies, a leading provider of high-performance, solid-state LiDAR sensors and perception software, is launching a Next-Generation sensor to its product line – the InnovizTwo. The new high-performance automotive-grade LiDAR sensor offers a fully featured solution for all levels of Autonomous Driving at a dramatically lower cost. Although the automotive Industry is well on its way to a highly automated future, this realization is still a few years away. Today, even the most advanced L2+1 platforms face technical limitations that result in Safety issues, Which hinder growth and avoid the opportunity to reach higher levels of automation over ...
