Innoviz Technologies Introduces Its Next Generation | InnovizTwo | Which Will Accelerate the Industry Towards Autonomous Driving | Enabling Safe Mobility To All

Leggi su iltempo

(Di mercoledì 14 ottobre 2020) ROSH HA'AYIN, Israel, Oct .14, 2020 /PRNewswire/, a leading provider of high-performance, solid-state LiDAR sensors and perception software, is launching asensor to its product line – theTwo. The new high-performance automotive-grade LiDAR sensor offers a fully featured solution for all levels ofat a dramatically lower cost. Although the automotiveis well on its way to a highly automated future, this realization is still a few years away. Today, even the most advanced L2+1 platforms face technical limitations that result inty issues,hinder growth and avoid the opportunity to reach higher levels of automation over ...