CBC-incubated Everest Medicines Successfully Lists on HKEX

Everest Medicines Successfully Lists on HKEX SHANGHAI, Oct. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/
CBC Group ("CBC"), a healthcare-dedicated investment platform, today celebrates the initial public offering (IPO) of Everest Medicines ("Everest") (1952.HK), a portfolio company incubated by CBC, on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong. Everest Medicines is a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing transformative pharmaceutical products that address critical unmet medical needs for patients in Greater China and other parts of Asia. Everest Medicines raised approximately HK$3.495 billion through the offering of 63,547,000 ordinary shares at a price of HK$55.00 per share, and which began trading on
