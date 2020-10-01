UEFA Men’s Coach of the Year: il vincitore è Hansi Flick (Di giovedì 1 ottobre 2020) Battuti Jürgen Klopp (Liverpool) e Julian Nagelsmann (Lipsia) Hansi Flick ha vinto l’edizione 2020 del premio UEFA Men’s Coach of the Year. Il tecnico del Bayern Monaco ha sostituito Niko Kovac subentrando a stagione in corso quando la squadra era quarta in Bundesliga ma, grazie anche ad una striscia di 20 vittorie consecutive, l’ha condotta al triplete. 🗣️ UEFA Men's Coach of the Year 🏆 𝗛𝗔𝗡𝗦𝗜 𝗙𝗟𝗜𝗖𝗞 🔴#UEFAawards #UCLdraw pic.twitter.com/KBGBU2uUoI — #UCLdraw (@ChampionsLeague) October 1, 2020 Leggi su Calcionews24.com Leggi su calcionews24 (Di giovedì 1 ottobre 2020) Battuti Jürgen Klopp (Liverpool) e Julian Nagelsmann (Lipsia)ha vinto l’edizione 2020 del premioMen’sof the. Il tecnico del Bayern Monaco ha sostituito Niko Kovac subentrando a stagione in corso quando la squadra era quarta in Bundesliga ma, grazie anche ad una striscia di 20 vittorie consecutive, l’ha condotta al triplete. 🗣️Men'sof the🏆 𝗛𝗔𝗡𝗦𝗜 𝗙𝗟𝗜𝗖𝗞 🔴#awards #UCLdraw pic.twitter.com/KBGBU2uUoI — #UCLdraw (@ChampionsLeague) October 1, 2020 Leggi su Calcionews24.com

