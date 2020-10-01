Ormat Technologies Expands Energy Storage Footprint in California (Di giovedì 1 ottobre 2020) RENO, Nev., Oct. 01, 2020, GLOBE NEWSWIRE, Ormat Technologies, Inc., NYSE: ORA, today announced that it has signed two Resource Adequacy Agreements, each for 50% of its 5 MW / 20 MWh Tierra Buena battery Energy Storage project currently under development in Sutter County, ... Leggi su padovanews
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Ormat TechnologiesIl mercato Turbine a vapore copre i migliori produttori 2020 | Caratteristiche del mercato con stato di sviluppo, dinamiche di mercato, principali attori chiave, quota, ricavi Egitto Today News
Ormat TechnologiesSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Ormat Technologies