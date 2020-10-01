Ormat Technologies Expands Energy Storage Footprint in California

Leggi su padovanews

(Di giovedì 1 ottobre 2020) RENO, Nev., Oct. 01, 2020, GLOBE NEWSWIRE,, Inc., NYSE: ORA, today announced that it has signed two Resource Adequacy Agreements, each for 50% of its 5 MW / 20 MWh Tierra Buena batteryproject currently under development in Sutter County, ...