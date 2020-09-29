Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di martedì 29 settembre 2020) NANJING, China, Sept. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/announced today thatmunity, the new majormunications player in the, has selectedto develop next-generation IT system, setting a solid foundation for the company tothein the, a joint venture between Udenna Group and China, is the newestmunications provider in thedevotes to delivering fixed and mobile services with unparalleled network speed, coverage, and superior customer experience. Besides,plans to fast track the rollout of ...