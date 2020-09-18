Equiteq supports VISEO on its APAC expansion with the acquisition of Cludo, a Salesforce leader in the Australian market (Di venerdì 18 settembre 2020) SINGAPORE, Sept. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/
Equiteq is pleased to announce it has supported VISEO, a global technology company specializing in digital transformation services, in its acquisition of Cludo, a leading Australian Salesforce Platinum Partner. Joining forces enhances the ability of both companies to deploy larger-scale digital projects across Australia and the APAC region, as the addition of Cludo's digital transformation expertise will complement VISEO's comprehensive range of digital services offerings. "This is a natural union. Like VISEO, we are committed to our customers and our people, and culturally and operationally we are strongly aligned. This merger is great news for our people and will benefit our ... Leggi su iltempo
