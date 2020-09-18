GTA Online: ricompense per chi ha una buona miraEmpire of Sin: aperti i pre-orderDal mondo delle nuvole arrivano i CloudeesMILESTONE ANNUNCIA MXGP 2020 Molte modalità di gioco per scatenare la ...RAINBOW SIX SIEGE: PRIMA WORLD CUPSquare annuncia Final Fantasy xvi per ps5Roma, risaliamo sul palco : Maurizio Fortini live in Piazza del ...PS5 uscirà il 19 novembre a 399€ Digital e 499€ StandardIl virologo Massimo Galli : non si sa se ci libereremo del virus così ...Emily Ratajkowski molestata dal fotografo Jonathan Leder

Equiteq supports VISEO on its APAC expansion with the acquisition of Cludo | a Salesforce leader in the Australian market

SINGAPORE, Sept. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Equiteq is pleased to announce it has supported VISEO, a ...

zazoom
Commenta
Equiteq supports VISEO on its APAC expansion with the acquisition of Cludo, a Salesforce leader in the Australian market (Di venerdì 18 settembre 2020) SINGAPORE, Sept. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/

Equiteq is pleased to announce it has supported VISEO, a global technology company specializing in digital transformation services, in its acquisition of Cludo, a leading Australian Salesforce Platinum Partner. Joining forces enhances the ability of both companies to deploy larger-scale digital projects across Australia and the APAC region, as the addition of Cludo's digital transformation expertise will complement VISEO's comprehensive range of digital services offerings. "This is a natural union. Like VISEO, we are committed to our customers and our people, and culturally and operationally we are strongly aligned. This merger is great news for our people and will benefit our ...
Leggi su iltempo
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Equiteq supports
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : Equiteq supports Equiteq supports VISEO APAC expansion