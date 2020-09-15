Gates Foundation' s Annual Goalkeepers Report Shows COVID-19 Has Stalled 20 Years of Progress | Calls for Global Response to End the Pandemic

(Di martedì 15 settembre 2020)how economic damage has reinforced inequities and derailed achievement of the UN Sustainable Development Goals; spotlights countries innovating to meet challenges SEATTLE, Sept. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/The Bill & Melindatoday launched its fourth, featuring new data showing how the ripple effects of-19 have stopped 20oftoward the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (Goals). Theprovides the most currentdataset for how theis affectingtoward theGoals. It...

armandazzo : RT @LaStampa: Il fondatore di Microsoft e presidente della Gates Foundation boccia Trump sulla gestione dell’emergenza: «Disastroso». Ma è… - LaStampa : Il fondatore di Microsoft e presidente della Gates Foundation boccia Trump sulla gestione dell’emergenza: «Disastro… - conciricco : RT @RN_Inchieste: @negromanten1 'AstraZeneca (...) ha stretto un accordo con CEPI e Gavi the Vaccine Alliance, che hanno donato ben 750 mil… - NonVaccinato : RT @RN_Inchieste: @negromanten1 'AstraZeneca (...) ha stretto un accordo con CEPI e Gavi the Vaccine Alliance, che hanno donato ben 750 mil… - eretico_l : RT @RobertoBonfatt1: @Ritaperla5 @eretico_l Grillo già sapeva dell'evento 201 tenutosi a New York dalla Bill e Melinda Gates Foundation... -

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Gates Foundation

In only half a year, the coronavirus pandemic has wiped out decades of global development in everything from health to the economy. Progress has not only stopped, but has regressed in areas like ..."È increscioso che molte dichiarazioni del presidente Trump abbiano fatto percepire il vaccino contro il Covid come una questione politica". A dirlo, in un'intervista a La Stampa è Bill Gates che bocc ...Report shows how economic damage has reinforced inequities and derailed achievement of the UN Sustainable Development Goals; spotlights countries ...