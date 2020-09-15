Gates Foundation' s Annual Goalkeepers Report Shows COVID-19 Has Stalled 20 Years of Progress | Calls for Global Response to End the Pandemic

The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation today launched its fourth Annual Goalkeepers Report, featuring new data showing how the ripple effects of COVID-19 have stopped 20 Years of Progress toward the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (Global Goals). The Report provides the most current Global dataset for how the Pandemic is affecting Progress toward the Global Goals. It Shows ... Leggi su iltempo
armandazzo : RT @LaStampa: Il fondatore di Microsoft e presidente della Gates Foundation boccia Trump sulla gestione dell’emergenza: «Disastroso». Ma è… - LaStampa : Il fondatore di Microsoft e presidente della Gates Foundation boccia Trump sulla gestione dell’emergenza: «Disastro… - conciricco : RT @RN_Inchieste: @negromanten1 'AstraZeneca (...) ha stretto un accordo con CEPI e Gavi the Vaccine Alliance, che hanno donato ben 750 mil… - NonVaccinato : RT @RN_Inchieste: @negromanten1 'AstraZeneca (...) ha stretto un accordo con CEPI e Gavi the Vaccine Alliance, che hanno donato ben 750 mil… - eretico_l : RT @RobertoBonfatt1: @Ritaperla5 @eretico_l Grillo già sapeva dell'evento 201 tenutosi a New York dalla Bill e Melinda Gates Foundation... -
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Gates Foundation
- La previsione di Bill Gates: "La pandemia finirà nel 2022" AGI - Agenzia Italia
- Coronavirus, Bill Gates: "La pandemia finirà solo nel 2022" Sky Tg24
- Bill Gates: "Covid finirà solo tra due anni" Adnkronos
- Gates: ci aspetta un autunno duro, pandemia finirà nel 2022 Rai News
- Bill Gates "svela" quando finirà l'epidemia di coronavirus Today.it
- Visualizza la copertura completa su Google News
In only half a year, the coronavirus pandemic has wiped out decades of global development in everything from health to the economy. Progress has not only stopped, but has regressed in areas like ...
Bill Gates: "Covid finirà solo tra due anni"
"È increscioso che molte dichiarazioni del presidente Trump abbiano fatto percepire il vaccino contro il Covid come una questione politica". A dirlo, in un'intervista a La Stampa è Bill Gates che bocc ...
Gates Foundation's Annual Goalkeepers Report Shows COVID-19 Has Stalled 20 Years of Progress, Calls for Global Response to End the Pandemic
Report shows how economic damage has reinforced inequities and derailed achievement of the UN Sustainable Development Goals; spotlights countries ...