Gates Foundation' s Annual Goalkeepers Report Shows COVID-19 Has Stalled 20 Years of Progress | Calls for Global Response to End the Pandemic

Report Shows how economic damage has reinforced inequities and derailed achievement of the UN ...

Gates Foundation's Annual Goalkeepers Report Shows COVID-19 Has Stalled 20 Years of Progress, Calls for Global Response to End the Pandemic (Di martedì 15 settembre 2020) Report Shows how economic damage has reinforced inequities and derailed achievement of the UN Sustainable Development Goals; spotlights countries innovating to meet challenges SEATTLE, Sept. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/

The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation today launched its fourth Annual Goalkeepers Report, featuring new data showing how the ripple effects of COVID-19 have stopped 20 Years of Progress toward the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (Global Goals). The Report provides the most current Global dataset for how the Pandemic is affecting Progress toward the Global Goals. It Shows ...
25 years wiped out in 25 weeks: Pandemic sets the world back decades
In only half a year, the coronavirus pandemic has wiped out decades of global development in everything from health to the economy. Progress has not only stopped, but has regressed in areas like ...
Bill Gates: "Covid finirà solo tra due anni"
"È increscioso che molte dichiarazioni del presidente Trump abbiano fatto percepire il vaccino contro il Covid come una questione politica". A dirlo, in un'intervista a La Stampa è Bill Gates che bocc ...
