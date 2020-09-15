1NCE launches NB-IoT offering powered by China Telecom Global (Di martedì 15 settembre 2020) - 1NCE's China+ SIM card now available at 10 Euros for 10 years - More on the cooperation at Cloud Expo Asia Hong Kong on 23-24 September COLOGNE, Germany and HONG KONG, Sept. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/
1NCE, an international IoT network carrier, announces the launch of its NB-IoT offering for mainland China. The 1NCE IoT Flat Rate with NB-IoT/4G coverage is now available at 1NCE.com for 10 Euros for 10 years, including 500 MB data and 250 SMS. Besides NB-IoT service for mainland China, the new China+ SIM card also provides 4G coverage for markets including Hong Kong and Macao. The multi-coverage SIM card provides the technological basis for the 1NCE IoT Flat Rate. It allows for smooth transitioning between different ... Leggi su iltempo
