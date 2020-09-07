ESCP study reveals: New Digital Risers challenge incumbents (Di lunedì 7 settembre 2020) France top Digital Riser, China gains significantly, USA loses BERLIN, Sept. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/



Digital incumbents increasingly face new and dynamic competitors from around the world. While countries such as USA, Sweden and Singapore are often perceived as Digital champions, a new study indicates that they are not necessarily dynamic Digital Risers. Only Singapore has managed to improve its relative position slightly over the last three years. In contrast, the USA and Sweden have actually lost ground over the same period. "We are in the middle of a Digital revolution that is very likely being accelerated by the Covid-19 pandemic," says Professor Philip Meissner of the European Center for Digital Competitiveness by ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : ESCP study Riapre il Brennero, riattivate l'autostrada e la linea ferroviaria Yahoo Finanza