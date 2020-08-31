Le noci Pecan potrebbero far parte della dieta sana?Tv LG oled e Nanocell 2020 con comando vocale di AlexaGTA Online: Los Santos settimana del Grand Prix di San AndreasI migliori videogiochi usciti durante il 2020Come investire 10.000 euro nel 2020? Analisi dei vantaggi e degli ...Il piccolo è uscito dal coma : era caduto dalla bici sbattendo la ...Il boom del gioco online durante il lockdown: StarVegas in evidenza Gamification e interazione: i fattori discriminanti del gioco online Annunciato The Witcher: Monster SlayerCall of Duty: Black Ops Cold War arriva il 13 novembre

Texas Cardiac Arrhythmia Institute physicians studying role of wearable devices | app for remote monitoring of cardiac rhythm disorders

Digital monitoring platform provides community support, access to healthcare providers to help patients ...

Texas Cardiac Arrhythmia Institute physicians studying role of wearable devices, app for remote monitoring of cardiac rhythm disorders (Di lunedì 31 agosto 2020) Digital monitoring platform provides community support, access to healthcare providers to help patients implement recommended lifestyle changes AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/

physicians with the Texas cardiac Arrhythmia Institute (TCAI) at St. David's Medical Center are testing a new lifestyle intervention program and digital health platform for patients with atrial fibrillation (A Fib), the most common type of cardiac Arrhythmia. The program, which features an app that is linked to wearable devices, is designed to enable early detection of A Fib, as well as improve management and clinical outcomes for patients with A ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano

