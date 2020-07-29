Subsea 7 S.A. Announces Second Quarter and Half Year 2020 Results (Di mercoledì 29 luglio 2020) Luxembourg " 29 July 2020 " Subsea 7 S.A., the Group,, Oslo Børs: SUBC, ADR: SUBCY, ISIN: LU0075646355, announced today Results for the Second Quarter and first Half of 2020 which ended 30 June 2020. Second Quarter summary Order intake totalled $2.0 billion, equivalent to a book-to-bill ratio of 2.7, with six ... Leggi su padovanews

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Subsea Announces