Red Dead Online: il nuovo aggiornamentoNancy Brilli sirenetta a Ponza conquista i social.La mamma va a fare il bagno: trovata morta poco dopo da marito e ...La Vespa d’epoca – cosa dovresti sapere sulla storica due ruoteChe bambola! Il caldo allenamento di Diletta LeottaIl fidanzato di Rocco Casalino ha ricevuto segnalazione ...Giocatori sempre meno solitari: ecco come il mondo dei videogame è ...Festa 18 anni a Roma : ecco tutto quello che ti serveVanessa Grey: La musica è più forte del CovidSempre atomica! Elisabetta Canalis in micro-slip infuoca i fan

Subsea 7 S A Announces Second Quarter and Half Year 2020 Results

Luxembourg 29 July 2020 Subsea 7 S.A., the Group,, Oslo Børs: SUBC, ADR: SUBCY, ISIN: ...

zazoom
Commenta
Subsea 7 S.A. Announces Second Quarter and Half Year 2020 Results (Di mercoledì 29 luglio 2020) Luxembourg " 29 July 2020 " Subsea 7 S.A., the Group,, Oslo Børs: SUBC, ADR: SUBCY, ISIN: LU0075646355, announced today Results for the Second Quarter and first Half of 2020 which ended 30 June 2020. Second Quarter summary Order intake totalled $2.0 billion, equivalent to a book-to-bill ratio of 2.7, with six ... Leggi su padovanews

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Subsea Announces

Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Subsea Announces
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : Subsea Announces Subsea Announces Second Quarter Half