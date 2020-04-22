Windows 10 Insider Preview: disponibile la build 19613 (Di mercoledì 22 aprile 2020) È da poco disponibile al download la build 19613 di Windows 10 per gli utenti Insider che hanno scelto il ramo di distribuzione Fast! Take a break from the couch with our latest flight, #WindowsInsiders! build 19613 is ready for you in the Fast ring: https://t.co/opE6PqLTt8 ^AL #AreYouFlightingYet pic.twitter.com/uKO06fw1OO — Windows Insider (@WindowsInsider) April 22, 2020 Aggiornamenti per gli Insider Cortana app update We’re starting to roll out a Cortana app update for Insiders in the Fast ring that will turn on Bing Answers and Assistant Conversations for the following regions and languages: Australia: English Brazil: Portuguese Canada: English/French France: French Germany: German India: English Italy: Italian Japan: Japanese Mexico: Spanish Spain: Spanish United Kingdom: English If you use Windows in one of these languages, here are some examples to try ... Leggi su windowsinsiders
filippo_mol : Download e novità di Windows 10 May 2020 Update Insider Preview Build 19041.208 RTM - DanieleMaggetti : Download e novità di Windows 10 May 2020 Update Insider Preview Build 19041.208 RTM - faggyvee : Download e novità di Windows 10 May 2020 Update Insider Preview Build 19041.208 RTM - ProH4Ck : Download e novità di Windows 10 May 2020 Update Insider Preview Build 19041.208 RTM - alex_m_84 : Download e novità di Windows 10 May 2020 Update Insider Preview Build 19041.208 RTM -
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Windows InsiderWindows Insider, Amanda Langowski nominata nuovo leader del programma Tom's Hardware Italia Windows 10 May 2020 Update (20H1), si possono già scaricare le ISO: ecco come
Precedentemente noto come Windows 10 20H1, quella che ha tutta l'aria di essere la build di test finale sta già circolando all'interno del programma Windows Insider. Per chi fosse ansioso di provare ...
Download e novità di Windows 10 Insider Preview Build 19613
Microsoft ha appena rilasciato Windows 10 Insider Preview Build 19613 ai Windows Insider nel canale Veloce. Si tratta del ramo di sviluppo RS_PRERELEASE, per PC e tablet equipaggiati con Windows 10.
Windows InsiderSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Windows Insider