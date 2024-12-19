Zonawrestling.net - Zona Wrestling awards 2024 – Moment of the Year

Giorno numero quattro della settimana e dei nostri Award. Dopo il Tag Team, la Storyline e il Match, tocca alof the. Ben trovati a tutti amici die benvenuti all’assegnazione di un nuovo premio della nostra redazione affacciata, come già avrete visto, a 360 gradi sul mondo del Pro. Ma non perdiamoci in chiacchiere e partiamo subito, per scoprire quale, fra i tanti avvenimenti del, ha scosso più di tutti la nostra anima di fan. Buona lettura a tutti.IiAWARD –OF THEiGIOVANNI 3p – Bryan Danielson’s AEW Championship Victory2p – Cody Rhodes’ Wrestlemania Title Victory1p – Zack Sabre Jr’s NJPW World Championship VictoryLUCA GRANDI3p – Cody Rhodes’ Wrestlemania Title Victory2p – Zack Sabre Jr’s NJPW World Championship Victory1p – The Rock Turns HeelDANILO3p – The Rock Turns Heel2p – Bryan Danielson’s AEW Championship Victory1p – Dominik Mysterio Turns On Rhea RipleySIMONE SPADA3p – Sting’s Retire2p – Cody Rhodes’ Wrestlemania Title Victory1p – Hangman Page Burns the Swerve Strickland’s HouseSERGIO3p – The Rock Destroys Cody Rhodes Under the Rain2p – Wyatt Sicks Debut1p – New Day SplitGIUSEPPE3p – Hangman Page Burns the Swerve Strickland’s House2p – Sting’s Retire1p – Cody Rhodes’ Wrestlemania Title VictoryANGELO3p – Cody Rhodes’ Wrestlemania Title Victory2p – The Rock Destroys Cody Rhodes Under the Rain1p – Dominik Mysterio Turns On Rhea RipleyCLAUDIO3p – Cody Rhodes’ Wrestlemania Title Victory2p – The Rock Turns Heel1p – Dominik Mysterio Turns On Rhea RipleyDORIAN3p – Cody Rhodes’ Wrestlemania Title Victory2p – The Rock Turns Heel1p – Bryan Danielson’s AEW Championship VictoryENRICO3p – Mariah May Turns Heel2p – Hurt Business Goes to AEW1p – Giulia NXT DebutVINCENZO3p – Cody Rhodes’ Wrestlemania Title Victory2p – Jon Moxley Attacks Bryan Danielson1p – Wyatt Sicks DebutVALENTINA3p – Wyatt Sicks Debut2p – Jey Uso’s Intercontinental Champiopship Victory1p – Dominik Mysterio Turns On Rhea RipleyANTONIO LUCA 3p – Damian Priest Cashes In Money in the Bank 2p – Drew McIntyre’s Bad Blood Match Bleeding1p – Rhea Ripley’s ReturnALDO3p – Sting’s Retire2p – Cody Rhodes’ Wrestlemania Title Victory1p – TNA Is BackALESSIO3p – Darby Allin’s Coffin Drop On Glass2p – Bryan Danielson’s AEW Championship Victory1p – Jordynne Grace Enters in the Royal Rumble Match ALVIN3p – Edge Reunites with Gangrel2p – Jack Perry Attacks Tony Khan1p – The Rock Destroys Cody Rhodes Under the RainGIROLAMO3p – The Rock, Romand Reigns, Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins Face Up2p – Bloodline Powerbombs Paul Heyman Through a Table1p – Wyatt Sicks DebutKNEES2FACES3p – Roman Reigns Title Reign Comes to an End2p – Wyatt Sicks1p – John Cena’s Retire Announcementiiof theAward iiNon c’è stata storia.