Doctor Who Ncuti Gatwa Svela il Futuro o Forse No della Serie TV

Doctor Who e ti stai chiedendo cosa riserva il Futuro alla Serie? Beh, Ncuti Gatwa, il Quindicesimo Dottore, ha qualcosa da dire. o meglio, non dire! L'attore è stato molto cauto nel parlare delle prossime stagioni, lasciando intendere che il Futuro è ancora tutto da scrivere. Il Quindicesimo Dottore è Concentrato sul Presente: Cosa Significa?Gatwa sembra totalmente immerso nella stagione 15, piena di storie epiche e con la brillante Varada Sethu. Questo potrebbe indicare che la Serie è in una fase di transizione, con la BBC, Disney+ e Bad Wolf che stanno cercando di capire la direzione migliore da intraprendere. Dietro le Quinte di Doctor Who: Cosa Bolle in Pentola?Nonostante le potenziali turbolenze dietro le quinte, Gatwa sembra tutt'altro che scoraggiato. Ricorda che aveva diverse opportunità importanti quando si è unito a Doctor Who, eppure ha espresso il desiderio di continuare il suo ruolo anche dopo le due stagioni già girate. Leggi su Mistermovie.it Sei un fan diWho e ti stai chiedendo cosa riserva ilalla? Beh,, il Quindicesimo Dottore, ha qualcosa da dire. o meglio, non dire! L'attore è stato molto cauto nel parlare delle prossime stagioni, lasciando intendere che ilè ancora tutto da scrivere. Il Quindicesimo Dottore è Concentrato sul Presente: Cosa Significa?sembra totalmente immerso nella stagione 15, piena di storie epiche e con la brillante Varada Sethu. Questo potrebbe indicare che laè in una fase di transizione, con la BBC, Disney+ e Bad Wolf che stanno cercando di capire la direzione migliore da intraprendere. Dietro le Quinte diWho: Cosa Bolle in Pentola?Nonostante le potenziali turbolenze dietro le quinte,sembra tutt'altro che scoraggiato. Ricorda che aveva diverse opportunità importanti quando si è unito aWho, eppure ha espresso il desiderio di continuare il suo ruolo anche dopo le due stagioni già girate.

