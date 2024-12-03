Liberoquotidiano.it - Education Cannot Wait and Special Olympics International Join Forces to Advance Inclusion through Sports and Physical Education in Emergency and Protracted Crisis Settings

Leggi su Liberoquotidiano.it

Groundbreaking partnership aims to address barriers faced by children with intellectual disabilities in some of the most challenging crises worldwide.NEW YORK, Dec. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/In a transformative move tofor children with intellectual disabilities,(ECW) and(SOI) announced today a strategic partnership coinciding with theDay of Persons with Disabilities.This collaboration will tackleal barriers faced by children and youth with intellectual disabilitiesprogramming inandits Acceleration Facility, ECW will support SOI to expand theUnified Champion Schools® programme, promoting meaningful socialby bringing together students with and without intellectual disabilities to create accepting school environments, utilizing three interconnected components:Unified®, inclusive youth leadership, and whole school engagement.