Education Cannot Wait and Special Olympics International Join Forces to Advance Inclusion through Sports and Physical Education in Emergency and Protracted Crisis Settings
NEW YORK, Dec. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/
In a transformative move to Advance Inclusion through Sports for children with intellectual disabilities, Education Cannot Wait (ECW) and Special Olympics International (SOI) announced today a strategic partnership coinciding with the International Day of Persons with Disabilities.This collaboration will tackle Educational barriers faced by children and youth with intellectual disabilities through Sports programming in Emergency and Protracted Crisis Settings.through its Acceleration Facility, ECW will support SOI to expand the Special Olympics Unified Champion Schools® programme, promoting meaningful social Inclusion by bringing together students with and without intellectual disabilities to create accepting school environments, utilizing three interconnected components: Special Olympics Unified Sports®, inclusive youth leadership, and whole school engagement.
