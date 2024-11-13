Liberoquotidiano.it - Pacific Neighbors: Celebrating ties between two ancient civilizations

Leggi su Liberoquotidiano.it

(Adnkronos) - LIMA, PERU / CHENGDU, CHINA - Media OutReach Newswire – 13 November 2024 -All this week, Peru is hosting the Asia-Economic Cooperation (APEC) Meetings in Lima.There is also an exhibit about the connectionsChina and Peru - twothat, despite their distance, share striking cultural similari, a link that transcends both time and space.In the heart of Lima, archaeologists are uncovering the secrets of Huaca Pucllana, a 1,500-year-old ceremonial site.Nature, especially the sea, holds a central place in Peru's pre-Inca cultures.“Andean rituals often honor nature, and here in Lima, we see more marine symbols due to our proximity to the sea. Striking a shark's head with a stone was an offering to the gods,” says archaeologist Gladys Paz Flores.