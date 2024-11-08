Singapore - A Trusted Global Supply Chain Management Hub

(Adnkronos) - Singapore - Media OutReach Newswire - 8 November 2024 - Singapore is strengthening its position as a Global hub for Supply Chain Management (SCM), providing international businesses with a reliable and efficient base to manage their regional and Global Supply Chains. With top-notch infrastructure, a skilled talent pool, and forward-looking policies, Singapore invites businesses worldwide to establish or expand their operations in the city-state.Singapore Supply Chain Connect 2024 – Showcasing Supply Chain InnovationFrom 3 October 2024 to 4 October 2024, the inaugural Singapore Supply Chain Connect 2024 brought together around 400 senior Supply Chain and business leaders to discuss the ongoing shifts in Global Supply Chains. Organised by the Singapore Economic Development Board (EDB), in collaboration with key industry and government partners, this landmark event highlighted Singapore's growing role in Global Supply Chain Management .
Vandalismo a Rondissone: auto danneggiata e paura per la sicurezza pubblica
