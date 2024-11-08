Liberoquotidiano.it - Singapore - A Trusted Global Supply Chain Management Hub

Leggi l'articolo completo su Liberoquotidiano.it

(Adnkronos) -- Media OutReach Newswire - 8 November 2024 -is strengthening its position as ahub for(SCM), providing international businesses with a reliable and efficient base to manage their regional ands. With top-notch infrastructure, a skilled talent pool, and forward-looking policies,invites businesses worldwide to establish or expand their operations in the city-state.Connect 2024 – ShowcasingInnovationFrom 3 October 2024 to 4 October 2024, the inauguralConnect 2024 brought together around 400 seniorand business leaders to discuss the ongoing shifts ins. Organised by theEconomic Development Board (EDB), in collaboration with key industry and government partners, this landmark event highlighted's growing role in