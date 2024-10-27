Acer Nitro “UltraSpeed”, presentati i nuovi monitor con frequenze di aggiornamento fino a 600 Hz (Di domenica 27 ottobre 2024)
Acer
presenta una serie di monitor
smart e gaming Nitro
, ampliando la propria gamma di display per soddisfare le esigenze di un pubblico sempre più vasto e diversificato. Con frequenze
di aggiornamento
che raggiungono i 600 Hz, i monitor
gaming Acer Nitro
“UltraSpeed
” si posizionano ai vertici del mercato, garantendo un’esperienza di gioco veloce e reattiva. Inoltre questi monitor
presentano rapidi tempi di risposta fino
a 0,1 ms e tecnologia AMD FreeSync Premium per un gioco fluido e senza tearing. Sia i nuovi monitor Nitro
che quelli smart Acer
offrono una serie di funzionalità che migliorano l’esperienza utente, come la piattaforma WebOS integrata, il mirroring dello schermo e la connettività Wi-Fi e Bluetooth, rendendoli perfetti sia per il lavoro che per l’intrattenimento.
Leggi tutta la notizia su Game-experience.it
Game-experience.it - Acer Nitro “UltraSpeed”, presentati i nuovi monitor con frequenze di aggiornamento fino a 600 Hz
Altre notizie su Acer Nitro “UltraSpeed”, presentati i nuovi monitor con frequenze di aggiornamento fino a 600 Hz
. Leggi altre news da fonti autorevoli per approfondire ulteriormente e restare aggiornato sugli sviluppi più recenti.
This Grab Bag of Monitors, Mice, Keyboards & Headphone Deals is a Dream - We have a grab bag of hardware deals for the in between time of Halloween and Thanksgiving. Check it out to see if anything catches your eye! (cogconnected.com)
My favorite early Black Friday deal can already save you $950 on an RTX 3070 Ti gaming laptop - ??Dell XPS 16 (RTX 4060) | $2,299.99 at Best Buy (Save $750!) ??LG Curved OLED Monitor (32-inches) | $849.99 at Amazon (Save $650!) ?? Amazon Fire TV Xbox Game Pass bundle | $74.99 at Amazon (Save $62 ... (windowscentral.com)
Review of the 4K mini-LED monitor Acer Nitro XV275KP: OLED no longer needed? - Finally, a worthy competitor for OLED monitors — Acer Nitro XV275KP with a mini-LED matrix stands on the verge of two worlds and has absorbed the strengths of organic displays and classic IPS panels. (itc.ua)
Time to upgrade to a 4K monitor? Options are many today - With prices falling, there's never been a better time to upgrade to a 4K monitor and get sharper images for gaming and everyday work. (techgoondu.com)