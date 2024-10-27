Acer Nitro “UltraSpeed”, presentati i nuovi monitor con frequenze di aggiornamento fino a 600 Hz (Di domenica 27 ottobre 2024) Acer presenta una serie di monitor smart e gaming Nitro, ampliando la propria gamma di display per soddisfare le esigenze di un pubblico sempre più vasto e diversificato. Con frequenze di aggiornamento che raggiungono i 600 Hz, i monitor gaming Acer Nitro “UltraSpeed” si posizionano ai vertici del mercato, garantendo un’esperienza di gioco veloce e reattiva. Inoltre questi monitor presentano rapidi tempi di risposta fino a 0,1 ms e tecnologia AMD FreeSync Premium per un gioco fluido e senza tearing. Sia i nuovi monitor Nitro che quelli smart Acer offrono una serie di funzionalità che migliorano l’esperienza utente, come la piattaforma WebOS integrata, il mirroring dello schermo e la connettività Wi-Fi e Bluetooth, rendendoli perfetti sia per il lavoro che per l’intrattenimento. Game-experience.it - Acer Nitro “UltraSpeed”, presentati i nuovi monitor con frequenze di aggiornamento fino a 600 Hz Leggi tutta la notizia su Game-experience.it (Di domenica 27 ottobre 2024)presenta una serie dismart e gaming, ampliando la propria gamma di display per soddisfare le esigenze di un pubblico sempre più vasto e diversificato. Condiche raggiungono i 600 Hz, igaming” si posizionano ai vertici del mercato, garantendo un’esperienza di gioco veloce e reattiva. Inoltre questipresentano rapidi tempi di rispostaa 0,1 ms e tecnologia AMD FreeSync Premium per un gioco fluido e senza tearing. Sia iche quelli smartoffrono una serie di funzionalità che migliorano l’esperienza utente, come la piattaforma WebOS integrata, il mirroring dello schermo e la connettività Wi-Fi e Bluetooth, rendendoli perfetti sia per il lavoro che per l’intrattenimento.

Altre notizie su. Leggi altre news da fonti autorevoli per approfondire ulteriormente e restare aggiornato sugli sviluppi più recenti.

This Grab Bag of Monitors, Mice, Keyboards & Headphone Deals is a Dream - We have a grab bag of hardware deals for the in between time of Halloween and Thanksgiving. Check it out to see if anything catches your eye! (cogconnected.com)

My favorite early Black Friday deal can already save you $950 on an RTX 3070 Ti gaming laptop - ??Dell XPS 16 (RTX 4060) | $2,299.99 at Best Buy (Save $750!) ??LG Curved OLED Monitor (32-inches) | $849.99 at Amazon (Save $650!) ?? Amazon Fire TV Xbox Game Pass bundle | $74.99 at Amazon (Save $62 ... (windowscentral.com)

Review of the 4K mini-LED monitor Acer Nitro XV275KP: OLED no longer needed? - Finally, a worthy competitor for OLED monitors — Acer Nitro XV275KP with a mini-LED matrix stands on the verge of two worlds and has absorbed the strengths of organic displays and classic IPS panels. (itc.ua)

Time to upgrade to a 4K monitor? Options are many today - With prices falling, there's never been a better time to upgrade to a 4K monitor and get sharper images for gaming and everyday work. (techgoondu.com)