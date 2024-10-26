Quotidiano.net - DiCaprio appoggia Kamala Harris, Trump "anti-clima"
Leonardo DiCaprio endorses Kamala Harris for president - Leonardo DiCaprio is endorsing Kamala Harris for president, with the Oscar-winning actor expressing support for the Democratic nominee in a video Friday. Leonardo DiCaprio in Inception, directed by ... (hindustantimes.com)
Leonardo DiCaprio Announces He Endorses Kamala Harris For President - In an Instagram post, the Oscar-winning actor said "we need a bold step forward to save our economy, our planet and ourselves," before throwing his support to the vice president. (huffpost.com)
Leonardo DiCaprio Endorses Kamala Harris and Bashes Trump for Ignoring Climate Change: ‘He Continues to Deny the Science’ - Leonardo DiCaprio has endorsed Kamala Harris for president. In a video posted to Instagram, the Oscar-winning actor discussed the damage of recent hurricanes Helene and Milton, saying “these unnatural ... (news.yahoo.com)
DiCaprio appoggia Kamala Harris, Trump "anti-clima" - Leonardi DiCaprio è l'ultima celebrità ad appoggiare oggi Kamala Harris nel voto per la Casa Bianca. (ansa.it)