DiCaprio appoggia Kamala Harris, Trump "anti-clima" (Di sabato 26 ottobre 2024) Leonardi DiCaprio è l'ultima celebrità ad appoggiare oggi Kamala Harris nel voto per la Casa Bianca. L'attore ha diffuso un video in cui spiega che il rivale della Harris, Donald Trump, "continua a negare" i fatti e le prove scientifiche dietro il cambiamento climatico. Nel video DiCaprio osserva che i devastanti uragani che hanno colpito Florida, Georgia e North Carolina sono stati tra i più violenti della storia: "Hanno fatto oltre 100 miliardi di danni, e non vi illudete: questi disastri 'non naturali' sono stati causati dal cambiamento climatico". Nel 2014 DiCaprio è stato nominato è stato nominato Messaggero di Pace dell'Onu con un focus speciale sui cambiamenti climatici. Da allora, l'attore ha continuato a utilizzare la sua piattaforma e la sua fondazione nella lotta contro il climate change.

