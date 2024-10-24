"Dopo Champagne Experience, un grande evento dei distributori con 1.200 aziende". Intervista a Luca Cuzziol (Di giovedì 24 ottobre 2024) Conclusa la settima edizione di Champagne Experience, il gruppo Excellence Sidi guarda al futuro. E lo fa con un'importante novità. Anzi due: una grande manifestazione dedicata ai distributori di vino e la trasformazione dell'evento di Modena in un percorso itinerante. Ne abbiamo parlato con il presidente Luca Cuzziol. Partiamo da un commento su questa ultima edizione di Champagne Experience. Molto positiva. Abbiamo confermato i numeri dello scorso anno: oltre 6mila accessi, 167 maison di Champagne e oltre 900 etichette stappate. Un dato affatto scontato, anche per via delle piogge torrenziali che ci sono state prima e Dopo la manifestazione. Gamberorosso.it - "Dopo Champagne Experience, un grande evento dei distributori con 1.200 aziende". Intervista a Luca Cuzziol Leggi tutta la notizia su Gamberorosso.it (Di giovedì 24 ottobre 2024) Conclusa la settima edizione di, il gruppo Excellence Sidi guarda al futuro. E lo fa con un'importante novità. Anzi due: unamanifestazione dedicata ai distributori di vino e la trasformazione dell'di Modena in un percorso itinerante. Ne abbiamo parlato con il presidente. Partiamo da un commento su questa ultima edizione di. Molto positiva. Abbiamo confermato i numeri dello scorso anno: oltre 6mila accessi, 167 maison die oltre 900 etichette stappate. Un dato affatto scontato, anche per via delle piogge torrenziali che ci sono state prima ela manifestazione.

